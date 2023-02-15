Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away due to lung failure

15 February,2023 12:38 pm

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Veteran theatre and film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, in his early 70s, passed away on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai.

The veteran actor was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in Suburban Mumbai. His last rituals were performed at the Oshiwara graveyard.

Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and a dozen TV shows.

Amrohi was best known for his roles in Lagaan, Chak De! India and popular DD serial Nukkad.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, Amrohi's frequent associate from his theatre days and co-star of Lagaan, said he was ailing for a long time. "He was my senior in theatre and an active member of IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) Mumbai since the 1970s," Mishra added.

Stage and film actor Danish Husain took to Twitter to pay condolences.

