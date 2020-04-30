Karan Johar penned down birthday wish for Varun Dhawan on social media

Fans flooded after Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar posted the sweetest birthday wish for Varun

BOLLYWOOD (ONLINE) - Fans flooded after Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday posted the sweetest birthday wish for Varun Dhawan on Instagram.

While sharing the photo with the birthday boy, Karan wished Varun and penned a poem for him

“Tum jeeyo hazaron saal

Box office pe machao Bawaal

Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada

Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda”

On the other hand, Karan’s BFF Farah Khan had a hilarious comment to make as she wrote, "Anu malik has strict competition!! Happy birthday @varundvn."

Meanwhile it is a working birthday for Varun as he is shooting for Bawaal in UP’s Kanpuri.

While Varun Dhawan is busy shooting, the actor is being flooded with wishes on social media.