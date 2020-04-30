MUMBAI (ONLINE) - Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who has made a mark in Hollywood with projects like ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘New Amsterdam’, and ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ among others, has recently signed a new international show titled ‘The Son In Law’, Indian media reported Wednesday.

‘The Son in Law’, which also stars Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan and Meera Simhan, follows a salt-of-the-earth man, Jake (Sullivan), who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancee Asha’s (Sampat) sophisticated parents, including a difficult-to-impress father-in-law, reported.

In the show, Kher will be seen essaying the role of Om Mehta, the conductor of the New York Philharmonic who lives with his wife Khushi (Simhan) in an 18,000-square-foot Fifth Avenue penthouse and hobnobs with an A-list circle of friends and celebrities.