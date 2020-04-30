MUMBAI (ONLINE) - A video has gone viral online recently, in which a mob wearing saffron scarfs can be seen interrupting a screening of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and clearing out the theater .

According to Indian media reports, the mob forcefully stopped the screening of the Bollywood film and demanded that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be screened.

While this incident was captured on camera, it is reportedly not the first time that theatre owners have faced the issue. According to a news website, an exhibitor claimed that groups ranging from 10 to 100 people are creating ruckus on the premises. One such group fought with the theatre staff claiming that a scene was cut from the film.

Akshay’s film took a beating over the weekend. The film only earned around Rs 34 crore on its first weekend. Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has earned an estimated Rs 180 crore in 11 days.