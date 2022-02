Ali Fazal says working with Gal Gadot was 'too much fun'

MUMBAI (ONLINE): Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has said that working with Israeli actress Gal Gadot was ‘a lot of fun’.



"It was too much fun. It was lots of fun. She (Gadot) was very sweet. I think most of the actors were very sweet and gentle... Very giving actor herself (Gadot) and easy to talk to." Indian media quoted Ali as saying, who is part of Gal Gadot starrer Death On The Nile .



After working with names such as Dame Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul and Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 7 , Indian actor Ali Fazal has now shared screen space with star Gal Gadot in the murder mystery film Death On The Nile , based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie.



Ali will be seen playing the role of Gal s cousin and is also one of the suspects in the film, which tells the tale of a perfect couple s honeymoon on a cruise. Things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship.



The 35-year-old actor revealed how the Branagh, who is also directing the film, broke the ice on set for everyone.

"Also, because Kenneth made sure that he broke the ice for all of us on day one. I think that was really sweet. So, we got to know each other. I remember he would play these very weird, interesting quiz games and some other games that he would keep playing with us so that we could all get to know each others’ work and each other in other ways. So it became on big party in the end of it," Ali added.