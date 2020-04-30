Mumbai court summons Shilpa Shetty, family over non-repayment of loan

MUMBAI (ONLINE): Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty have been summoned by the Andheri court in Mumbai in a case of non-repayment of Rs 21 lakh loan.

As per the reports, businessman, reportedly an automobile agency owner had filed a complaint against the three for cheating him.

The complainant alleged that Shilpa’s late father had borrowed Rs. 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017.

The loan was taken by Mr. Shetty in 2015. The complainant claimed that the Shetty family has failed to repay the loan on time. Shilpa’s father Surendra had reportedly borrowed the amount at 18ppercent interest per year.