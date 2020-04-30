Madhuri Dixit starrer 'The Fame Game' trailer out now

MUMBAI (ONLINE): Iconic actress Madhuri Dixit who is all set to make her digital debut on Netflix is excited as the teaser of her much-anticipated Fame Game has surfaced.



To note, the Fame Game will stream from February 25 and will be an epic entertainer for the audience.



In the web show, the Kalank starlet will portray the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand who goes missing and the dark sides of her life on the road to fame were slowly unveiled.



The show’s producer Karan Johar has given an interesting twist to the movie which would surely be a treat to sore eyes.



In a previous Instagram post, Dixit gave an insight into the story and wrote, “Be it stardom or glamor, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series "The Fame Game."