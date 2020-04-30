Veteran Bollywood actor Yusuf Hussain of COVID at 73

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – Veteran Bollywood actor Yusuf Hussain passed away due to coronavirus at the age of 73 on Saturday.

According to the Indian media, Yusuf was being treated at a local hospital for Covid-19 in Mumbai, where he breathed his last on Saturday morning. Yusuf Hussain’s death has left his family and friends in the film fraternity heartbroken.

Filmmaker and his son-in-law Hansal Mehta has confirmed Yusuf’s death in an emotional post on social media.

In his emotional tribute to his father-in-law, Hansal Mehta wrote: "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father."

He added: "He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

Actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee also mourned Yusuf Hussain on Twitter. Abhishek, who worked with the late actor in the 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho and forthcoming movie Bob Biswas, tweeted: "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family."

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021