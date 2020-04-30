Bollywood to pay the price to maintain its high profile image, Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Javed Akhtar, a famous Indian writer, poet and political worker while commenting on Aryan khan, elder son of king khan, drug case said that Bollywood will have to keep paying the price in order to maintain its high profile image.

Accorrding to the media reports, the writer had refused to express his views on Aryan khan drug case; however, he finally broke the silence and said that these incidents will keep happening until Bollywood stars want to stay in limelight.

The bollywood stars have always been the talk of town, Aryan Khan drug case grabbed huge coverage after the actor s son was exposed of having drugs at the cruise party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials.

