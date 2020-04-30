NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – IPO-bound Ed-tech major Byju s has temporarily stopped advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to the Indian media IANS that Byju s has stopped all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan, apparently after social media users criticised the Ed-tech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been the Byju s brand ambassador since 2017. When reached, a spokesperson for Byju s declined to comment on the matter.

Byju’s is on an acquisition spree this year. Overall, it has acquired nine businesses this year. The Ed-tech giant is also exploring an initial public offering (IPO) which could value the company at around $40 billion - $45 billion.

Shah Rukh Khan has over 42 million followers on Twitter and 26.5 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram.

The Dilwale actor, who is trying everything to get Aryan out of jail, is now facing consequences amid the arrest of his son in an alleged drug case.

The report further stated that despite several advance deals of an estimate of Rs 3crore to Rs 4crore annual fees with the star, the Ed-tech company has paused all of its SRK-related promotions after facing severe criticism and backlash on social media.

The Raees actor has been the brand ambassador of the educational start-up since 2017.

It was reported that the 23-year-old star kid was arrested last weekend (on October 2) during a raid by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a cruise ship in Mumbai. While Aryan, along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, has been in judicial custody ever since, his bail plea was rejected yesterday and was sent to Mumbai’s Arthur road prison.