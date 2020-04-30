"I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH."

LAHORE (Web Desk) –Grief, sorrow, condolences pour in from politicians, celebrities, cricketers from across Pakistan on the death of renowned Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar s passing.

“I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds and his appearance in Pakistan and London helped raise huge amounts,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

“Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” he added.

President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to the late Dilip Kumar, the legend of the film industry of Indian sub-continent, saying he was an “outstanding actor” and “dignified person”.

“Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality,” the president tweeted on the death of the veteran actor.

The president extended condolences to the family and fans of Dilip Kumar.

“Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry expressed grief and sorrow saying that Dilip Kumar’s death marked the end of a golden era in the world of film.

He said that Yusuf Khan who became Dilip Kumar in Indian film industry enjoyed extraordinary fame.

“He was an artist with a great talent from whom actors learned the art of acting,” he remarked.

“Apart from being an attractive personality, he received immense love and respect from the people for his artistic talent,” said Chaudhry Fawad.

He said wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, Dilip Kumar has his lovers.

He said the death of legendary actor was a great loss for the film world and movie buffs.

“He will live in the hearts of his fans for his versatile work,” said Fawad Hussain.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Shahid Afridi

All-rounder Shahid Afridi also expressed grief over the death of the legendry actor. “Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return,” he tweeted.

“A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib s fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar,” he added.

Imran Abbas

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas shared pictures from when he met the late Dilip Kumar, with a heartfelt caption.

“I still remember the day you spoke to me and my parents on phone from Mumbai and then invited me to your place and the Eid I spent with you. I was literally awed and spellbound with your presence,” wrote Imran Abbas in a Facebook post.

“I can’t comprehend my feeling of losing an institution ,a legend , the epitome of stardom yet kindness and undoubtedly the biggest star the subcontinent could ever produce,” he added.

“…Someone who ruled hearts of three generations for over more than seven decades and set the premise of “acting” for generation to come. Inna Lillahe Wa Ina Elehe Rajeoon. RIP Dilip Sahab!” he concluded.