LAHORE (Web Desk) - Bollywood super star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao has released an official statement to announce their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

The ex-couple released a joint statement announcing their separation. According to the Times of India, the statement said they would like to begin a new chapter of their lives “no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other”.

Khan and Rao said they will remain devoted parents to their son Azad and will continue to work as collaborators on projects of Paani Foundation, a non profit organisation they founded together.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love," the statement read.

"Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does," they said.

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” they maintained.

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap,” reads the statement.

“We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir,” it concluded.

The announcement came months after Khan and Rao celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December.

