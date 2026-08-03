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Two robbers killed as many held during Gujranwala 'encounters'

Two robbers killed as many held during Gujranwala 'encounters'
Updated on

Summary Further investigation was under way

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were killed in two ‘encounters’ with police here on Saturday.

In the first encounter took place in Khayali Police jurisdiction, an outlaw was killed. He was identified as Ali Sher. He was wanted in several cases of drug trafficking and robbery. Police seized weapon from the dead outlaw. His dead body was shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

In the second shootout occurred in Aroop Police jurisdiction, a suspected robber was killed and his two accomplices were injured. The dead suspect was identified as Ilyas. The injured robbers were arrested and admitted to hospital.

Cash and weapons were seized from the dead and the injured suspects. Further investigation was under way.
 

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