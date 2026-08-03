Investigation continues into recovery of abducted youth's body in Karachi

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Police have intensified their investigation into the killing of Mir Raza Ali, whose body was recovered earlier this week after he was allegedly abducted from Karachi's PECHS Block 2.

According to police sources, the investigation team revisited the crime scene on Friday. SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ghulam Shabbir Sarki accompanied investigators during the inspection.

The investigation team, along with the Crime Scene Unit, conducted a fresh search of the area and its surroundings, where they recovered a pistol holster believed to be relevant to the case.

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Police said search efforts are continuing to locate the weapon allegedly used in the crime, while investigators are examining the case from multiple angles.

The body of the 25-year-old resident of PECHS Block 2 was found on Wednesday in bushes near a marriage hall in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 2, within the jurisdiction of Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station. The investigation remains ongoing.