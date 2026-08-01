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Girl rescued, suspected kidnapper killed in CCD Haripur raid

Girl rescued, suspected kidnapper killed in CCD Haripur raid
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Summary Girl was abducted from Attock for Rs50million ransom and rescued during Haripur operation

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – A suspect in kidnapping a girl for Rs50million ransom was killed during CCD operation in Haripur, with the rescue of the abductee.

Mismaat M, daughter of Zameer, was abducted from her home on July 14. Kidnapper Zargham demanded a ransom of Rs50million from the girl's father. The case was handed over to CCD police officer, who conducted a raid in Haripur to arrest suspect Zargham.

During the operation, Zargham was killed in the raid and the girl was recovered. Zargham was running a network of kidnappers in Attock. Teams were formed to arrest other members of the Zargham gang. Further investigation was under way. 
 

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