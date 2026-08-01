PTI leader Abdullah Tariq shot dead in Lahore clinic

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former election candidate Abdullah Tariq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a clinic in Lahore's Gulberg area, police said.

According to police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, entered the clinic and opened fire, killing Abdullah Tariq on the spot. A doctor sustained a gunshot wound to the arm during the attack and is reported to be out of danger.

Police reached the scene, collected evidence and launched an investigation into the killing.

Officials said the victim, who was a contractor dealing in sand and also operated a transport business, had come to the clinic for a routine physiotherapy session. Police added that Abdullah Tariq had previously contested an election from Okara on a PTI ticket.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran visited the crime scene and said the attackers fired four shots before fleeing. He noted that the victim belonged to Okara and had survived an earlier assassination attempt there about seven months ago.

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According to the DIG, investigators have identified the suspects through CCTV footage and are collecting additional surveillance recordings to trace and arrest them.

Police said all possible angles, including longstanding personal enmity, are being investigated.

Speaking to the media, the victim's cousin Masood said Abdullah Tariq had arrived alone for a routine medical check-up when two motorcycle-riding assailants entered the clinic and opened fire.

He described Abdullah Tariq as a businessman with a transport business, adding that although there had been an earlier dispute that was reportedly settled, the facts surrounding the killing would become clear after the police investigation.