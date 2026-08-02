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Wanted terrorist arrested in CTD Hyderabad operation

Wanted terrorist arrested in CTD Hyderabad operation
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Summary The suspected terrorist was identified as Imam Bakhsh Khaskheli. He was on the run to avoid terrorism cases.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested the most wanted terrorist in an intelligence based operation here on Thursday.

The suspected terrorist was identified as Imam Bakhsh Khaskheli. He was on the run to avoid terrorism cases.

CTD officials said his accomplice escaped after opening fire on police party. Operations have been launched to arrest him. The local and district police in Hyderabad have been informed about the suspect's appearance.

Meanwhile, a gas cylinder shop caught fire in Peoples Colony. Rescue and firefighters doused the fire. No loss of property and life was reported.

In another incident, three bikers were injured when a tanker hit them. People burnt the tanker. Police were called to control the situation. Further investigation was under way.
 

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