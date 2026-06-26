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FIA probes alleged illegal human tissue network

FIA probes alleged illegal human tissue network
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Summary FIA investigates alleged illegal human placenta processing case after recovery of samples, with further arrests expected during ongoing inquiry.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) — Significant progress has been made in the investigation into an alleged illegal human organ processing case, with authorities examining samples recovered during a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) operation.

According to sources, the recovered samples were examined, while PIMS Hospital has initially confirmed that the seized material contained human organs and human placenta.

Sources said the suspects allegedly purchased human placenta from different hospitals and processed it through a specific procedure. After processing, the placenta was dried and allegedly smuggled abroad for export.

FIA sources said a large quantity of fresh and dried human placenta was recovered during raids conducted on the basis of confidential information.

Investigators said various aspects of the case are being examined and further arrests are expected.

The FIA is continuing a detailed investigation to identify all individuals involved in the alleged illegal network and bring them before the law. 

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