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Police suspect rape after body of three-year-old girl found in Karachi

Police suspect rape after body of three-year-old girl found in Karachi
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Summary Police say post-mortem report finds rape evidence

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police have claimed that a three-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sack near her house in Quaidabad, was raped before murdering.

According to police, a post-mortem report has revealed that human hair and DNA have been found in the dress of the girl. Police have suspected that more than one persons were involved in the act of rape, adding the body also wore torture marks.

Read More: Suspect in murder of minor girl during rape attempt killed in Sargodha 'encounter'

Police have detained several suspects and said their medical checks will be conducted to trace the culprits. Police also suspected that a close relative of the girl was involved in her murder and assault.

The girl had been missing for some time. Later, she was found dead and her body was stuffed in a sack, which was found near her house.
 

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