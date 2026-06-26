Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

22-year-old woman dies after accidental gunshot in Sargodha

22-year-old woman dies after accidental gunshot in Sargodha
Updated on

Summary A 22-year-old woman died after being struck by an accidental gunshot in Mian Hayat Colony.

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - A 22-year-old woman died after being struck by an accidental gunshot in Mian Hayat Colony.

According to family members, the incident occurred while a cupboard was being cleaned. A pistol kept inside the cupboard discharged accidentally, and the bullet struck Nida Ashraf in the chest.

Police shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident. While the death appears to have been caused by an accidental gunshot, investigators are examining all aspects of the case, including whether it was a homicide or a suicide.
 

Browse Topics
Crime Pakistan

Related News

Attempt to kidnap girl foiled in Gujranwala
Suspect in murder of minor girl during rape attempt killed in Sargodha 'encounter'
All suspects in murder of Sargodha seven-year-old girl arrested
Four suspects arrrested in illegal kidney transplant case
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway