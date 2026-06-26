22-year-old woman dies after accidental gunshot in Sargodha

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - A 22-year-old woman died after being struck by an accidental gunshot in Mian Hayat Colony.

According to family members, the incident occurred while a cupboard was being cleaned. A pistol kept inside the cupboard discharged accidentally, and the bullet struck Nida Ashraf in the chest.

Police shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident. While the death appears to have been caused by an accidental gunshot, investigators are examining all aspects of the case, including whether it was a homicide or a suicide.

