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Four suspects arrrested in illegal kidney transplant case

Four suspects arrrested in illegal kidney transplant case
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Summary PHOTA Lahore and Punjab Police conducted a joint operation and arrested four suspects for the illegal kidney transplant of a girl at a private hospital in Kasur.

KASUR (Dunya News) – Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) Lahore and Punjab Police conducted a joint operation and arrested four suspects, including a doctor, in a case involving the illegal kidney transplant of a girl at a private hospital in Kasur.

According to officials, Dr Muhammad Rashid Khan, allegedly the main perpetrator in the illegal transplant, was arrested from a private housing society in Lahore. During the operation, three other suspects identified as Naveed, Syed Ammar, and Shahbaz were also taken into custody.

The joint operation was led by Adnan Ahmed Bhatti, Deputy Director of Vigilance, and other Punjab Police officials.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects, in collaboration with other doctors and agents, carried out an illegal kidney transplant on a girl named “Sakina.” However, the transplant was unsuccessful. Later, an operation was underway at a private hospital in Kasur to remove the failed kidney.

The Health Department and Punjab Police acted promptly and arrested the suspects, while Allama Iqbal Hospital Kasur was also sealed during the operation.

Officials said raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest other doctors, agents, and facilitators involved in the illegal network.

On the directions of the Director General PHOTA, the affected patient, Sakina Bibi, has been shifted to Services Hospital Lahore for further treatment, where she is currently under care.
 

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