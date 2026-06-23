Two suspected outlaws held after encounter in Renala Khurd

RENALA KHURD (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have apprehended two hardcore outlaws wanted in dozens of cases of crimes after a shootout in Chojak Police jurisdiction here on Sunday.

They were identified as Sabir and Shera, whereas their two accomplices escaped during the encounter. Suspect Shera sustained bullet injuries in the encounter. He was admitted to hospital.

Four outlaws fired at a police team, which was returned, injuring a suspect. Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing robbers. The arrested robbers were complicit in heinous crimes including robbery, attempted murder and thefts.

Further investigation was underway. Police said the fleeing outlaws will be nabbed at the earliest. A search operation was being carried out.

