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Navy, coast guards seize 1500kg hashish, 500kg ice

Navy, coast guards seize 1500kg hashish, 500kg ice
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Summary The seized items have been handed over to Pakistan Coast Guards for further legal proceedings.

KARACHI (APP) - In a joint intelligence-based counter narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards, in coordination with Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) confiscated 1500 Kgs of Hashish and 500 Kgs of Ice worth $ 215 million from Pishukan, near the coastline of Gwadar.

The consignment was being transported via Arabian Sea to international destinations, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Navy).

The seized items have been handed over to Pakistan Coast Guards for further legal proceedings.

The successful operation underscores effectiveness of inter-agency coordination in countering smuggling while highlighting the resolve of Pakistan Navy to deny use of sea for illicit activities.
 

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