Rape suspect apprehended in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – South Investigation Police apprehended a rape suspect after a case was registered against him on the complaint of the victim here on Monday.

The suspect identified as Umer Farooq subjected the girl (A) to rape for five months on the promise that he would marry her. A case was registered against him two days ago and he was on the run.

Police acting on a tip-off swooped on a house and arrested him. Police said investigation against the accused continued. Law enforcers said the accused will be brought to justice after the completion of investigation.

