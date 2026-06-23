One arrested, four booked in minor girl's murder case

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Police have arrested a suspect involved in murdering a seven-year-old girl, whereas his four accomplices nominated in the case are on the run, with law-enforcers conducting raids to arrest them.

The arrested accused identified as Arsalan murdered the girl in Karkhana Bazaar allegedly on the instigation of a shopkeeper identified as Muhammad Abbas, after he fell out with the father of the girl.

The arrested suspect allegedly attempted sexual assault on the girl, however, police said post-mortem will ascertain the offence. Raids were being conducted to arrest the nominated accused.