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Suspect in murder of minor girl during rape attempt killed in Sargodha 'encounter'

Suspect in murder of minor girl during rape attempt killed in Sargodha 'encounter'
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Summary Four suspects were arrested in the case on the complaint of the victim’s father

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - The prime suspect, who had slain a seven-year-old girl during an attempt to rape her at his shop, was killed in CCD Police ‘encounter’ in Jhal Chakian here on Tuesday.

The suspect identified as Arsalan murdered the girl identified as Muntaha during a sexual assault attempt on her when she went to his shop for buying something.

On the complaint of the victim’s father Muhammad Naeem, police had arrested four suspects after registering a case against them.

Read More: All suspects in murder of Sargodha seven-year-old girl arrested

Police said the accused was being escorted to an area for the recovery of murder weapon when his accomplices hiding roadside opened fire on police party in an attempt to get him freed from police custody.

In their defence, police retaliated and during an exchange of fire with the attackers, the under custody suspect was exterminated, whereas his accomplices escaped.

Police contingent rushed to the shootout site and cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the escapees. Three suspects of the case are the custody of CCD police.
 

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