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All suspects in murder of Sargodha seven-year-old girl arrested

All suspects in murder of Sargodha seven-year-old girl arrested
Updated on

Summary Their investigation was handed over to CCD

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Police have arrested all four suspects in murdering and attempting sexual assault on a seven-year-old girl and handed over to Crime Control Department, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

Minor girl identified as Muntaha was murdered in City Police jurisdiction, and, on the report of her father, police had registered a case against four persons, and had arrested one of them on Monday.

Read More: One arrested, four booked in minor girl's murder case

Now, police have claimed to have arrested the remaining three nominated accused, and the case of the accused has been handed over to CCD. It has been suspected that the accused attempted to rape the girl before murdering her, but police said they were waiting for post-mortem report to ascertain the offence.

On the other hand, doctors said it would take 24 hours to prepare the post-mortem report. The accused were presented to a court for remand.
 

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