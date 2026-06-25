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Attempt to kidnap girl foiled in Gujranwala

Attempt to kidnap girl foiled in Gujranwala
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Summary Police have registered a case

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Unidentified suspects riding a car attempted to abduct a girl on her way to a seminary in Satellite Town Police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the uncle of the girl. The complainant told police that his niece was going to a nearby seminary when some car riders attempted to kidnap her.

He said the area people and the relatives of the girl raised a hue and cry, which led the suspects to speed away leaving the girl. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

A video of the incident has gone viral. Police claimed to have identified the suspects and the car with help of the video and said the accused would be arrested soon.
 

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