FIA busts illegal human placenta processing network arrests five in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad Zone, has uncovered two illegal facilities involved in the processing of human placenta in the federal capital and arrested five suspects during raids in sectors F-7 and E-11.

An FIA official told state media on Friday that the raids were conducted on credible intelligence, leading to the exposure of two centres allegedly engaged in the illegal processing of human placenta.

The official said the suspects were processing human placenta and falsely labelling the product as “Sheep Placenta” before exporting it abroad, particularly to Vietnam.

According to the official, FIA teams recovered processing machinery, equipment and a quantity of processed material from the premises during the operation.

The official said the arrested suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Human Organ Transplantation Act (HOTA), 2010, while further investigation is underway to trace the network and identify other individuals involved in the illegal operation.

The FIA reiterated its commitment to taking strict legal action against those involved in unlawful activities related to human organs and biological materials, the official added.