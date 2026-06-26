Sargodha girl rape case: Victim's family accuses police of protecting co-conspirators

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - An uncle of the minor girl, who was raped and murdered in Sargodha on June 23, as well as the family of suspect Arsalan, who was killed during an encounter, have separately alleged that the police have let some other suspects, including the owner of the shop where the crime was committed, off the hook during investigation.

Sargodha city police had registered a case on the complaint of victim’s father Naeem who stated in the FIR that when his daughter, Mantaha Zahara (8), did not return home from the market, he and some others started searching her.

During the search, they also went to the nearby grocery store, owned by one Hanif. On being asked about the girl, the shop owner reluctantly revealed that Arsalan, a helper at the shop, had taken her to the upper floor, where the victim was later found raped and murdered.

The victim’s father had initially nominated four suspects – Arsalan, Abbas, Hanif and his son Ehsan Ali. Later, Arsalan was allegedly killed by his associates during an “encounter” with a CCD team.

However, Shahid, a paternal uncle of the victim, expressed his dissatisfaction over the police investigation, alleging they were favouring the shopkeeper and his son and also omitted the name of a fifth “culprit” from the FIR.

Meanwhile, Arsalan’s parents have also alleged that their son was made a scapegoat, whereas the police are saving the “real culprits” because they were influential.

