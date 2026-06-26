NAB arrests alleged front man in Kohistan scandal

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) — The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made significant progress in the Kohistan financial scandal investigation by arresting Nauman, an alleged front man of the main accused, Qaiser Iqbal.

According to sources, the arrested suspect had been wanted by law enforcement agencies for a long time and had remained in hiding. NAB officials took him into custody and have started further investigation.

Sources said suspicious financial transactions worth millions of rupees in Pakistani currency and US dollars were found in Nauman’s bank accounts, and the transactions are currently being examined.

Initial investigations revealed that Nauman allegedly purchased valuable commercial properties on behalf of Qaiser Iqbal in Islamabad, Nathia Gali, Abbottabad and Kaghan. NAB is investigating the ownership of these properties, sources of investment and related financial dealings.

The arrest is being considered a major development in the Kohistan financial scandal investigation, while more arrests are expected.

NAB officials said action against all individuals involved in the case would continue without discrimination and a complete investigation would be conducted into the alleged loss to the national exchequer.