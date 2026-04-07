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ANF seizes over 164kg drugs, arrests 8 suspects in multiple operations

ANF seizes over 164kg drugs, arrests 8 suspects in multiple operations
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Summary A total of eight raids were conducted in several cities, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Gwadar.

(Dunya News) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out multiple operations across Pakistan, seizing more than 164 kilograms of drugs and arresting eight suspects, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an ANF spokesperson, a total of eight raids were conducted in several cities, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Gwadar.

During the operations, authorities recovered 148.103 kilograms of hashish, 13.6 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), 300 grams of heroin, and 4,500 ecstasy pills weighing 2.38 kilograms.

Officials confirmed that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, and further investigations are currently underway.
 

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