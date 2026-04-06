Missing doctor of Lahore Children's Hospital found dead in his car

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A doctor of Lahore Children’s Hospital was found dead in his car parked on the hospital premises three days after he went missing, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

He was identified as Dr Ahmad Latif, an in-charge of Blood Bank of Children’s Hospital. He had been missing for three days, and his family had informed the hospital’s administration about his missing.

On Sunday, the hospital’s personnel found him dead in his car parked at parking lot of the hospital and informed the police, who scrambled to the area and started investigation.

According to sources familiar with development, Dr Ahmad Latif was upset and facing mental stress over some domestic issues.

However, police said nothing could be said about his death before postmortem report, adding the body was shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

Police have collected forensic evidence and recorded statements to ascertain the cause of the doctor’s death.

