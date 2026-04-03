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Suspected robber injured, arrested after 'encounter' in Haripur

Suspected robber injured, arrested after 'encounter' in Haripur
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Summary His two accomplices managed to escape

HARIPUR (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested an interprovincial dacoit after he was injured in an exchange of fire with the law enforcers, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The suspect identified as Asif was involved in dozens of heinous crimes. On information, Haripur Police raided a hideout of wanted suspects. To see the police party, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire, which was retaliated. As a result, a dacoit was injured and later arrested, whereas his two accomplices escaped.

Police cordoned off the area and started a manhunt for the fleeing suspects. A case was registered against the injured robber and seized ammunitions and weapons. The suspect was also wanted in drug selling cases.
 

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