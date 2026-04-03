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Man beaten to death over monetary dispute in Daska

Man beaten to death over monetary dispute in Daska
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Summary Police have started investigation by collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from eye-witnesses.

DASKA (Dunya News) – A man was beaten to death over a monetary dispute in Sadar Police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The man identified as Salamat had to money to the brother of accused Nabeel. On the day of the incident, the accused and his accomplices tortured Salamat to death and fled.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and shifted the body to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

Police have started investigation by collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from eye-witnesses. A police team has been formed to apprehend the accused, who were on the run till filing this report.

Police have assured the family of the deceased of justice and arresting the fleeing suspects at the earliest.
 

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