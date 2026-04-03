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TikToker Hakeem Shehzad held in attempted sexual assault case

TikToker Hakeem Shehzad held in attempted sexual assault case
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Summary Sadar Police registered a case and started investigation

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) - Police have arrested famous TikToker Hakeem Shehzad alias Loha Par on charges of attempting to sexually assault a female TikToker at his clinic, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

According to sources, the accused called a female TikToker to his clinic for resolving a dispute, but he allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman and tore her clothes.

Sadar Police arrested the accused and registered a case under multiple sections including assault provision.

Hakeem Shehzad, who contracted five marriages, is famous for selling sex medicines and has been embroiled in controversies over different issues including holding a dance party at his outhouse, in which he tossed notes wantonly on dancers, sparking a backlash even from his fans.
 

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