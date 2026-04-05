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Man guns down brother, wife over domestic dispute in Daska

Man guns down brother, wife over domestic dispute in Daska
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Summary Five others were also injured in the shooting

DASKA (Dunya News) - A man gunned down his brother and wife and injured four others of his family over a domestic dispute in Lakda Kalan area of Motra Police jurisdiction here on Saturday.

Accused Majeed opened fire after an altercation with his family members. As a result of his firing, his wife Safina and brother Parvez were killed.

Those injured in the shooting were identified as Rubina, Madiha, Arif, and Faziyan. They were shifted to hospital in a critical condition. The accused managed to escape.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. Police shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Daska.

A special team has been formed to arrest the accused. Police were investigating by collecting forensic evidence and recording statements to bring the culprit to justice.
 

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