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Woman, her two daughters shot dead in Dargai

Woman, her two daughters shot dead in Dargai
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Summary Police were investigating to ascertain the cause of the triple murder

DARGAI (Dunya News) – Unidentified gunmen gunned down a woman and her two daughters here on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Sovahart, 50, Samra, 28, and Sonia, 16. The triple murder took place in Qaldra Adda of Dargai of Malakand District.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene. They shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and started investigation to ascertain the motive of the killing.

Eyewitnesses told police unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate firing, murdering the women on the spot. Law enforcers collected forensic evidence and launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

The murder of three people has sent a wave of shock and grief in the vicinity, with area people demanding the police arrest the suspects at the earliest to bring them to justice.
 

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