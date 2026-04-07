Suspected robber arrested after 'encounter' in Larkana

LARKANA (Dunya News) - An alleged bandit was arrested after he got injuries in an exchange of fire with police in an area of Naudero here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to SSP Ahmad Faisal Chaudhry, a police party was on a routine patrol when it asked motorcyclists to stop for checking, but they did not stop and opened fire on police, who retaliated against them.

In the ‘encounter’, a suspect identified as Arif Dasti was injured and arrested whereas his accomplices managed to escape. Police have started a search operation to track down the fleeing suspects.

The injured dacoit was shifted to hospital. Initial report suggested that the suspect was wanted by police in many cases of serious nature. Further investigation was underway.

