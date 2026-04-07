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Five alleged dacoits arrested during Karachi 'encounters'

Five alleged dacoits arrested during Karachi 'encounters'
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Summary Weapons, stolen goods seized. Further investigation was underway

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Five alleged robbers were arrested after ‘encounters’ with police in different areas of the city here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Liaquatabad Police apprehended two suspected robbers after an exchange of fire. They were identified as Bilal Ahmad and Salman. Azizabad Police nabbed a suspect identified as Noor. He was injured in shootout with the police.

Aziz Bhatti Police arrested two alleged criminals. They were going on a bike. Police on suspicion asked them to stop for a checking. They did not stop and opened fire. Police retaliated and injured a suspect. Later, both suspects were arrested.

They were identified as Arbab and Sikandar. Weapons and stolen goods were seized from the arrested outlaws. Further investigation was underway.
 

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