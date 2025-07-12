Orangi Town robbery suspect arrested for killing 25-year-old

Accused also injured toddler in recent shooting; confesses to multiple crimes, says SSP West

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have arrested the main suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a young man during a robbery in Karachi's Orangi Town.

According to SSP West Tariq Mastoi, the accused, identified as Parvez, shot and killed 25-year-old Jibran during a robbery two days ago.

Jibran had recently arrived in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia to attend his father's funeral.

The tragedy has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the ongoing issues of street crime in the city.

SSP Mastoi further revealed that the same suspect opened fire just last night in a separate incident, injuring a two-and-a-half-year-old child named Muawiya. The child's father, Raheel, has identified the suspect.

Initial investigations show that Parvez has confessed to several other criminal incidents.

Authorities are continuing to interrogate the suspect and are investigating his involvement in a broader pattern of criminal activity across the city.

The arrest comes amid growing public demand for stricter policing and judicial action against street crime in the port city.