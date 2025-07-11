Lahore Police arrest woman in animal torture case

Woman had shared graphic content of acts on social media

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A horrifying case of animal abuse recently emerged from Lahore’s Defence area, where a woman was discovered torturing and killing various animals — including cats, rabbits, and exotic species — and sharing graphic content of the acts on social media. The incident prompted a swift response from the police.

The situation came to light after JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter flagged an Instagram account that was uploading disturbing images and videos of animal cruelty.

“We were alerted to a horrifying case involving an Instagram influencer who was seen abusing and killing animals like rabbits and cats,” the shelter posted online.

Upon receiving the report, the shelter contacted ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, who quickly organized a police raid on the woman’s home.

JFK reported. “Cigarettes were scattered everywhere. The motivation behind her actions is unclear — whether it was linked to some form of ritual or something else. That’s for the police to determine through their investigation.”

ASP Shehrbano confirmed that multiple animals were rescued from the property, which were being kept in appalling and inhumane conditions.

“There were rabbits, exotic animals, cats, and more — all confined in disturbing setups with cigarettes strewn about,” she said.

She further noted that the woman appeared to be mentally unwell and had been transferred to a medical facility for treatment.

“We’ve just dealt with a case where a mentally disturbed young woman was abusing animals,” ASP Shehrbano stated in an Instagram video. “She was sharing extremely graphic content online, including images of animals being brutally killed.”

A formal police case (FIR) has been filed against the woman. Domestic animals have been taken to JFK’s shelter with help from the Pakistan Animal Rescue Centre (PARC), while the wild species have been handed over to the Wildlife Department and relevant agencies.

ASP Shehrbano also appealed to the public to be cautious if someone with mental health issues is seen keeping animals.

“If you know someone struggling with mental illness, please do not give them pets,” she said. “If they already have animals, speak to their guardians and urge them not to allow it.”

She emphasised the importance of raising awareness about animal abuse, warning that such violence can lead to more severe forms of cruelty.

“Talk about animal cruelty,” she urged. “Because cruelty towards animals can eventually lead to cruelty against children and vulnerable members of society.”



