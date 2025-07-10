Man who came from Saudi Arabia to mourn father killed in Karachi robbery

Jibran was killed by robbers over resistance

Thu, 10 Jul 2025 11:29:36 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A young man, who had recently returned to Karachi from Saudi Arabia to attend his father's funeral, was tragically shot dead during a robbery in Orangi Town.

The victim, identified as Jibran, was targeted by two motorcycle-riding robbers over resistance, police said.

The suspects attempted to loot Jibran, and upon resistance, opened fire, fatally injuring him. The assailants fled the scene after the shooting. The victim’s body was later shifted to the hospital.

Family sources revealed that Jibran was employed in Saudi Arabia and had arrived in Karachi only days earlier to attend burial rituals of his father.

In a separate incident in Orangi Town’s Gulshan-e-Bahar area, police arrested a suspected robber in an alleged encounter.

The suspect was injured during the exchange of fire, while his accomplice managed to escape. Authorities recovered weapons and a motorcycle from the arrested suspect.

Law enforcement agencies have launched investigations and search operations to trace the absconding culprits.

Earlier this month, three persons were gunned down in Orangi, area Mominabad Chowk. Police suspected the triple murder is the result of personal vendetta, saying an investigation will ascertain the cause of the murder.

On being informed, police and rescue teams scrambled to the crime scene.