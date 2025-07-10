Four dead as two groups exchange fire in Mardan

Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 06:47:14 PKT

MARDAN (Dunya News) – Four persons lost their lives when two rival groups traded fire in the outskirts of the city, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

The dead were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. On information, police reached the crime scene. The armed men of the groups escaped.

Police have started investigation. Initial probe revealed that the four persons were murdered over a personal vendetta. Police are looking at all angles for investigation in order to reach out to the fleeing killers.

YOUTH KILLED BY ROBBERS

In Orangi area of Karachi, a youth lost his life at the hands of dacoits. The deceased was identified as Jabran. He was returning home when two robbers intercepted and killed him during robbery. In Lahore, two suspected robbers were killed in encounters with police in different areas. The alleged bandits were identified as Shahzad and Naseeb.



