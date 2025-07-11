Robbers kill ninth class student in Pindi robbery incident

Robbers kill ninth class student in Pindi robbery incident

Bike, mobile phone snatched

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A student of ninth class lost his life at the hands of robbers during a robbery, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The victim identified as Abu Bakar was shot dead by the suspected robbers when he put up resistance to the outlaws, who took away his mobile phone and motorcycle. Having being informed, police reached the sport and started investigation after shifting his body to hospital.

BANDIT DIES BY SUICIDE

An alleged robber died by suicide in Shakarpur. His accomplice was arrested. According to police, two suspected were attempting at snatching a bike from a biker near a grid station. When police, on information, scrambled to the crime scene, one of the suspects committed suicide for fear of being arrested.

ASI SHOT DEAD BY RIVALS

In the outskirts of Sargodha, a policeman was gunned down by unidentified assailants when he was sitting at his outhouse. ASI Khalid was appointed at Bhara Police Station. His dead body was sent to hospital for post-mortem. Police are looking at different angles to reach out to the attackers, with suspicion that the murder could be the result of personal vendetta.

