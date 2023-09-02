CTD arrests five women terrorists of Daesh

CTD arrests five women terrorists of Daesh

02 September,2023 03:31 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five women terrorists of Daesh from Lahore and Sheikhupura on Saturday.

According to CTD spokesperson, the terrorists were arrested in the Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

As many as three women were arrested from Lahore while two were arrested from Sheikhupura.

Banned literature, cash, weapons and mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects.