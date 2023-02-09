Pakpattan: Police arrests dacoit gang's 3-members

Crime Crime Pakpattan: Police arrests dacoit gang's 3-members

Arrested were wanted by police in robberies in Sahiwal, Vehari and Pakpattan districts

09 February,2023 03:50 am

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - Pakpattan police arrested a three-member gang of dacoits.

The leader of the dacoit gang Jamil alias Jilla was arrested along with the others.

Police recovered cash worth millions of rupees and latest weapons from the accused.

The suspects were wanted by the police in more than 10 robberies.

The arrested were wanted by the police in robberies in the Sahiwal, Vehari and Pakpattan districts.

