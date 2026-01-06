Mustafizur Rahman registers for PSL 11 after release from Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL franchise

Mustafizur Rahman has registered for PSL 11 after being released by IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, as several Bangladesh stars line up for the Pakistan Super League.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has officially registered for the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League, marking a swift move into the PSL player pool after being released by Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.

The franchise, owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, confirmed last week that the left-arm pacer was released from its IPL 2026 squad following directives issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The Pakistan Super League confirmed Mustafizur’s registration through its official social media platforms, sharing a promotional banner featuring the pacer. The league welcomed the Bangladesh international with the caption, “Batters better shake carefully. It’s going to Fizz in the New Era. Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11.”

Batters better shake carefully… its going to Fizz in the #NewEra



Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11! pic.twitter.com/xM385eWRXC — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 6, 2026

Mustafizur, widely known for his cutters and variations in limited-overs cricket, has represented Bangladesh in 15 Tests, 116 One Day Internationals and 126 Twenty20 Internationals. His inclusion adds further weight to the growing list of Bangladeshi cricketers showing interest in PSL 11.

Reports in local media suggest that at least eight Bangladesh players have already completed their registration for the upcoming season, with the number expected to rise further before the deadline. Alongside Mustafizur Rahman, high-profile names such as Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad are among those who have entered the registration process.

Other Bangladesh players who have registered include Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy, while Hasan Mahmud has also submitted his name. Officials indicate that nearly 10 Bangladeshi cricketers have so far registered for PSL 11, underlining strong interest from the country’s international players.

The registration window for overseas players remains open until 20 January, according to league officials. PSL franchises will have the option to select players either through the traditional draft system or via an auction, with discussions ongoing between the Pakistan Cricket Board and team owners regarding the final selection mechanism. Team selections are expected to take place in the final week of January.

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast over Mustafizur row

Mustafizur’s move to the PSL comes just days after his abrupt release from Kolkata Knight Riders. In a statement issued last week, the IPL franchise said it had been instructed by the BCCI, as the governing authority of the league, to remove the Bangladesh pacer from its squad ahead of the 2026 season. No detailed reason for the decision was publicly disclosed at the time.

The development triggered a strong response in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board sought clarification over Mustafizur’s removal, while youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul said the matter had been taken up at official levels. The issue also drew attention at the government level, with Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announcing a ban on the broadcast of the IPL within the country.

In its statement, the ministry said no explanation had been communicated regarding Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion and described the decision as having caused widespread distress among the public. The move to restrict coverage of the IPL was described as being taken in the public interest.

Separately, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided that its men’s national team would not travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns and calling for matches involving Bangladesh to be moved out of India.

Against this backdrop, the Pakistan Super League has emerged as a prominent destination for Bangladeshi cricketers seeking opportunities in franchise cricket.