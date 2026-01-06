Pakistan's women cricketer Omaima Sohail ties the knot in Karachi

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s prominent women cricketer and all-rounder, Omaima Sohail, has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Karachi.

The event was attended by close family members, relatives, and friends, celebrating this joyful occasion.

Pictures and videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media, receiving widespread praise and well-wishes from fans and followers alike.

Omaima Sohail is well-known for her contributions to the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team, having represented the nation in various international competitions.

Cricket community and fans have congratulated Omaima Sohail on her wedding.

