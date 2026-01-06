Former spinner Saeed Ajmal's mother passes away

Former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Ajmal's mother has passed away. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences, offering support to the grieving family and praying for the deceased's soul.

(Web Desk) – Former Pakistani cricketer and renowned off-spinner Saeed Ajmal's mother has passed away.

The funeral prayers for the late mother will be offered at a graveyard in Ghulam Mohammadabad in Faisalabad at 6:00 pm.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences upon hearing the news. In his message, he conveyed deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying for the elevation of the deceased's soul.

The PCB chairman further extended his support to Saeed Ajmal and his family during this difficult time, wishing them the strength to bear the loss.

